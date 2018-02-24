Speech to Text for Bobbie Taylor is charged

new at 4 ... today-- the former lawrence county animal shelter director -- was found guilty she now faces six counts of animal cruelty. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the lawrence county courthouse -- where she spoke with bobbie taylor after the verdict came down -- just a few hours ago. bobbie told me she is not happy with this outcome-- but she hopes to appeal the verdict. in total, she was charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty but the jury found her guilty on only six counts. this was the third day of jury deliberations in the case.in 2015, taylor was running the lawrence county animal shelter from her home when allegations of animal cruelty arose-- officials then searched her property for two weeks finding hundreds of animals-- in what they called horrible conditions. after today's verdict taylor told us she still maintains her innocence. if you haven't been in the trenches and cared for these animals you don't know the work involved. and i have nothing to be ashamed of and i intend to fight it. a sentencing hearing is scheduledat the end of may. taylor could face a maximum of six years in jail-- her attorney tells us they plan to appeal the decision- but if that process is not complete before sentencing theywill be asking for taylor to not receive any jail time. live in