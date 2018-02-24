Speech to Text for Survival dog

of next year. new details on a disturbing story we first told you about last night... at any minute, a dog shot in the abdomen with an arrow will leave the vet's office and be ok... waay 31's scottie kay is live in fort payne after talking to the vet and dog's new owner. the vet said the dog, better known as tankis lucky.as you can imagine, the shooting could've been a lot worse. he was laying in a huge puddle of blood when we got there. it looked really bad." that's what tank's new owner amanda adams says she saw when she showed up at the shelter to pick up tank. "it broke my heart." adams heard from a friend someone shot the dog with a crossbow and was at shelter tuesday. she learned the dog's owner was out of town.. so she immediately dropped everything to help... the owner was so grateful, she even asked adams to adopt tank. "i've never seen a dog shot with an arrow before. it's devastating." adams took tank to dekalb animal hospital in critical condition.. hoping vets could do something... "i've been practicing in this area for about three years and this is the first incident we've seen." doctor jessica jones took care of tank.. and says she was shocked to learn what happened... "it's very disheartening to think that somebody could do something like that to one of our friends." adams agrees... "to see it happen in town like this, to me, it's senseless. i think it was deliberate. it's someone who's just out to do harm to the animals." adams doesn't understand why someone would shoot a dog.. especially one like tank... right now, police don't have any answers either. "he's a sweetheart. he doesn't mess with anybody." "he's all about being loved on and getting all the attention in the world." and that's why adams is asking everyone with pets to be mindful.. and keep them close by if you can.. so that something like this doesn't happen again... adams says she will take care of tank for now, but plans on adopting him. she also wants to thank everyone who donated money to help pay for tank's medical bills. reporting in fort payne, sk, waay 31