Speech to Text for Dead dog in Fort Payne

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to contact them immediatley. new at six...fort payne police are investigating another that dog was shot and killed.. but this time, police believe it was shot using a gun. police say they believe the dog was found dead under a neighbor's porch...a few days after it was shot. waay 31's scottie kay was in fort payne today where she talked to the dog's owner and the neighbor who found the dog... "the woman who lives in this house tells me she was shocked when she realized what was under her front porch.. and she says she didn't want to break the news to her neighbor." pkg: sot "i had caught a whiff, a bad smell of something dead and i thought, 'oh no, one of my cats may be dead up under the porch,' so i knelt down and i see this big ol' pit bull under there and it scared me. i jumped." april turner said she was coming back home after trying to help find a dog that had been shot with a cross bow... when she found another dog that had been shot and killed under her front porch... sot "i just couldn't believe it." and when she realized it was her neighbor's dog.. she hated to break the news... sot "i seen the pink collar and i knew it was her." larissa sims says she doesn't understand why someone shot her dog... sot "it takes some type of person, i guess, to be able to kill an animal. because i couldn't, for sure." she says it's something she'll never get over... sot "i was mad. i was furious, actually, because that's my son's dog. he slept with her. she never hurt anybody. she never barked at anybody or try to run anybody down." and sims says the incident has actually made her want to leave the neighborhood for good... sot "we're moving. i'm getting away from it all. we'll be moving next week." she says she's just worried that the shooting won't stop.. and she doesn't want anyone else to get hurt... sot "a bullet can ricochet off of anything and hit a kid or an innocent bystander." sk on cam: "police tell me they believe this is an ongoing dispute between neighbors and they will continue to investigate. reporting in fort payne, sk, waay 31