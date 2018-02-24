Speech to Text for Madison City School Rezoning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 6....rezoningfor the next school year... that's in the works for madison city schools..and we learned today it will affect about 200 students. tonight waay 31's sydney martin is live in a neighborhood where parents say their children will be most affectedby the change. i'm in fox field neighborhood and this is where many parents live that contacted me about the issue. i took their concerns to the schools superintendent this afternoon to get answers about the plan. my daughter who was in tears this morning when we shared with her what could potentially happen. went to school crying this morning because she is the only one in her circle of friends that won't go to liberty and then james clemmons." a handful of parents contacted waay 31 friday upset about the possibility of madison city schools rezoning next year..causing some students to go to a different school. superintendent robby parker told me he understands parents concerns...but parker told me rezoning is in the district's dna-- robby parker, superintendent "one reason we continually rezone is we do not want to have have and have not schools." every parent living in the foxfield neighborhood told me --this would be the 5th time their neighborhood has been rezoned in the past 10 years.. matt smith, parent, "near discrimination against our community. they are verbally telling us they are using our community to balance the socioeconomic balance in the community." all the parents i talked to today to me they want madison city schools to be successful...but they don't think it's fair for their students to suffer... "it just seems we're being used as a pawn to change the percentage of free and reduced lunches in a particular school." parker told waay 31 the formula that works for the district is keeping free and reduced lunch percentages at each school about equal.... "if everybody went to school at the school closest to their home what our schools would like that. i promise youthere would be schools in poverty at 45 percent and schools not in poverty at 4 percent. " parker added that if the plan is approved, any child that is already in 7th grade that lives in the area being rezoned will be grandfathered into the current zoning.. but-- younger students would start attending a new school next year. now the school district is holding a meeting next thursday, march 1 to discuss the plan. parents will be given the opportunity to explain to the school board why they are for or against the rezoning. live in madison sydney martin waay 31 news.