Speech to Text for Virtual House Calls

remember the days when doctor's made house calls? well, they're doing it again - only this time it is high tech. jamey tucker shows us the new echnology where a doctor can see you ..on your smartphone. the flu has been going around town and doctors offices are filled with sick people and you don't want to risk catching the flu, if all you have is a cold. but there are apps that allow doctors to make housecalls. "do you have a headache? yes. no energy? no" using a facetime like connection... "lift your head so i can see in your nose" a doctor can do an examination. you're in the privacy of your own home. they're in the privacy of their office somewhere in the country. there are several of these apps in both app stores. doctor on demand is the one i've tried. while they can look down your throat and up your nose. you'll need to provide vitals such as your temperature. but in some ways, the care is just the same as being in a doctors office. dr. tania elliott md/dr.on demand "it's 15 minutes of my undivided one-on-one attention with my patient, so i guess i know them better than a do in my office." my wife waited about 15 minutes from the time she downloaded the app until she saw a doctor who diagnosed her with what was probably early stages of the flu. she was prescribed tamiflu which was called in to our pharmacy. some of these apps do take insurance so you may want to check that out before choosing one. a typical visit with no insurance costs $75 and yes, my wife will probably kill me for putting her on tv when she's sick. so let's not make a big deal about that. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucke