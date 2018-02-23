Speech to Text for Friday Morning Weather Update

part of severe weather week. we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? overall, friday will be dry and warm...and quiet.temperat ures this morning are starting in the 60s and we'll climb to the lower 80s by the afternoon.expect a good mix of clouds and sun while through sand mountain there will be the slightest chance for an isolated shower. tonight, showers move back in and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible.for saturday, the action ramp back up. during the day, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with otherwise cloudy skies.temperat ures hit the middle 70s during the afternoon.don' t let your guard down based on the day's scattered activity...the potential for severe weather we've been warning you about all week will occur during the overnight hours late saturday into early sunday. from madison county west, a slight risk for severe weather is in place.east of madison county will be under a marginal risk for severe weather.a line of strong to severe storms will sweep through from west to east, potentially bringing gusty wind near 60 mph.we cannot rule out a couple of isolated tornadoes, but the main threat centers around the damaging wind. behind the storms and subsequent cold front, temperatures will be back down in the 60s sunday through next week. thank you kate, we know you'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for us from the waay 31 weather center.