Speech to Text for UAH beats Montevallo, narrowly misses GSC Tourney

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we got the news tonight that u- a-h was gifted a chance to get back into the gulf south conference following penalties levied against west alabama for using an ineligible player this year... so all they had to do was win...and get a little help from auburn montgomery against west georgia... so to the first order of business we go...gettin' past the team that handed you your worst loss of the year back in november... and after a decent start by the falcons...they'd fall behind by five early on...jeremiah curtis leadin' the way for them with 13 points... but we know leads don't last long at the stable!...tanner finley sittin' in the corner...money!...and u-a-h leads it... never lookin' back from there...you can thank justin ward for that...dancin' like james brown he drives to the bucket for the deuce...nettin' 25 on the night... as a team the chargers hit 15 threes...and cruise down the stretch for the 79-66 win...so they take care of their end of the bargain... but the warhawks couldn't handle theirs...they made it a game late...but fall 86-80 at home to the west georgia wolves... who edge out the u-a-h chargers for the 8-th and final spot in the gulf south conference tournament... not the year many had hoped for for the chargers...but they faught till the end...can't wait to see 'em back