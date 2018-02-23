Speech to Text for Doug Jones stance on guns

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

senator doug jones made his first trip back to alabama since taking office in january.. his main points of concern... gun control and not arming teachers. waay 31's kody fisher pressed the senator about his strong political stance. kody fisher "after senator doug jones finished his visit with agencies on redstone aresenal waay 31 asked him about his take on gun control and school safety and he said something needs to change." senator jones is fighting against president trumps proposal to put guns in the hands of teachers... doug jones "putting guns in the hands of teachers right now and doing that is just a dumb idea. i've said that. it doesn't matter if it's a bill in the alabama legislature, or coming out of the white house. our teachers have enough responsibilities on them." students involved in the parkland florida school shooting are calling on law makers to ban the a-r 15... which is the gun used in the shooting... doug jones "i know there is a call right now to ban certain kinds of weapons. at this point everything ought to be on the table." zara renander lives in huntsville... she says something needs to be done... but she doesn't like some of the ideas being floated by law makers... zara renander/lives in huntsville "i'm very much opposed to arming teachers. i want guns out of school. i obviously want schools safe." steve soto of huntsville is a gun owner... and he's on the fence about a potential ban on assault style weapons... steve soto/lives in huntsville "i have no desire to own a weapon like that, but other people do and i guess everybody's rights need to be considered, but something has to be done." senator jones says getting something done might not be as people want it to be... doug jones "right now when we have a tragedy like this people tend to go into their corners and they talk at each other and they stake out their positions. that is not the way to solve the problem." kody fisher "senator jones says the law makers in washington need to stop fighting and come together on this issue to come to a common ground solution. reporting in huntsville. kody fisher, waay 31