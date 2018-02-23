Speech to Text for City Votes in Favor of Annexation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at 10pm... city of huntsville voted in favor of annexing 650 acres of land in morgan county. the plan is to develop a recreational district along the tennessee river. waay 31 is charlisa gordon is live in huntsville with more on tonight's decision council voted unanimously in favor of the project despite a handful of residence from morgan county urging them not to do it. one by one roughly 6 people stepped up to the podium to speak out against project. many of them from laceys spring. they were concerned about property taxes over developing the area and disturbing their quality of life. the council decided to move forward and approve the ordinance to annex land along the riverfront, effectively expanding the city's footprint into morgan county. the land which sits right across from ditto landing will be divided into residential farms and a recreational district. kathy carter / against annexation once they get a foothold in there, they can just keep coming and coming and coming. i didn't see nowhere they said that we promise we won't or will give you this in writing. it's going to happen it's just a matter of time. dr. john wisda / property owner i've been working on for 12 or 13 years. i've been very persistent and patient. i presented an idea that is good for the community and go for the city of huntsville and good for me. no timeline for when the project will begin was provided. now city leaders, the property owner and ditto landing will begin to discuss who are the land will donated to. reporting live charlisa gordon waay 31