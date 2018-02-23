Speech to Text for Call center closing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for both i-phones and androids. new at 5.. the verizon call center in huntsville-- is closing it's doors at the end of summer.. it's currently located right off old madison pike on quality circle. today--waay 31's sydney martin learned what will happen to all the current employees who work there a spokesperson for verizon told me the 660 employees that work in the customer call center will be fully transitioned to their homes by july." the decision comes more than 10 years after the company opened a center in huntsville.. waay 31 learned the customer service employees will work from home with similar tools. employees who choose not to work from home will have options to stay with the company--by relocating to a different brick and mortar store or taking another position within the company--according to a spokeswoman. she also shared with us -- employees who work in other divisions of the company at the quality circle location will move to a smaller site in the area by the middle of august. in huntsville sydney