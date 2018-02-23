Speech to Text for Doug Jones on Gun Control

closing in huntsville. in our continuing coverage from 4... senator doug jones is giving his take on the gun control and school safety debate... thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's kody fisher asked him just over an hour ago about banning a-r 15 assault rifles... and teachers having guns in schools... senator jones says putting guns in the hands of teachers... even trained ones... is a quote " dumb idea"... which goes against what president trump and other republican law makers here in our state are proposing... he did say there needs to be major changes to prevent this scene from parkland florida from happening again... he says the solution has to come from different angles... on the gun control side of things... he's not ruling out a ban on assault rifles... like the a-r-15... which was used in the school shooting... at this point everything aught to be on the table to look at and to study and to see how we can best get a hold of this problem. we have not done it senator jones says the other thing that needs to be looked at is better securing out schools other then putting guns in the hands of teachers reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher...