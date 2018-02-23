Speech to Text for Speeding in Limestone Co. Subdivision

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

execution. new at six... parents in limestone county are worried about their children's safety... residents in the arbors subdivision are concerned about drivers speeding down the road! waay 31's scottie kay was at the subdivision today where she learned what neighbors hope will be done... 'm here at the arbors where several residents say speeding has become a huge problem.. and they say something needs to be done about it immediately." pkg: sot "i call it the alabama 500." sot "they come flying down like this is a racetrack and it's really not safe for our kids." kristina morrow lives in the arbors subdivision. she doesn't let her two boys play in their front yard very often..because of speeders sot "we either stay inside or out in the back." sot "if they see one of the kids out there on their riding toys or something like that, this little guy's got no problem running across the street because he wants to play." and that's why these neighbors want something done.. deputies with the limestone county sheriff's office say they've made multiple traffic stops in the subdivision on wednesday and issued warnings.. but some neighbors feel that's still not enough... instead, they want speed bumps or extra speed limit or stop signs... something they believe will keep little ones from getting hurt... which john trampas says almost happened not too long ago... sot "they were looking for cars coming down the street. they weren't looking for a little blond-haired little boy running out in the street." luckily, the car stopped in time... but trampas says it could've been a lot worse... sot "it just takes one time for a kid to be playing in his driveway and have the ball run out in the street, and get hurt." but until something is done, these homeowners say they will continue to put up signs, park their cars on the street, and hope that drivers will pay attention... sot "go the speed limit. that's number one priority." sk "according to the limestone county commission, if they receive a request from the homeowners' association, then they will come out and do something about the speeding problem. and the limestone county sheriff's office says they will continue to monitor the area as well." in limestone county sk waay 31 news. anchor tag people