Speech to Text for Cancer Center in Florence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at four... a new addition in florence - after the state board approved eliza coffee memorial hospital's request for a cancer center in the area. waay 31's meghan dooley spoke to hospital employees about what this will mean for the community. meghan-" in addition to the new hospital, hospital officials tell me they're excited aboutbringing a cancer center to the community." the new cancer will be the first of its kind in the shoals. on wednesday -- the state certificate of need board approved the request made by eliza coffee memorial hospital and the university of alabama at birmingham health system. the facility will expand ecm's current treatment services and add resources from uab. sot-"the community has been asking for this, they want it. i think we do have a precedence of cancer more than some other areas - i dont know why that is. we also have more of an elderly population which can lend itself to cancer." the new facility will be next to the north alabama medical center -- which will be replacing ecm later this year. sot-"bringing a cancer center just makes sense. it's something else that people can just stay home and get there care for. we want to bring what other communities have to the shoals area." the cancer center will provide medical oncology and infusion therapy along with other cancer treatments. hospital officials tell me--it will be more convenient for people who live in florence and surrounding areas to get treatment. reporting in florence, meghan dooley, waay 31