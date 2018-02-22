wx_icon Huntsville 72°

Press conference with Doug Jones after tour of Huntsville.

Posted: Thu Feb 22 15:36:48 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Feb 22 15:36:48 PST 2018
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

Speech to Text for Hville Doug Jones

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for 24/7 coverage you can u.s. senator doug jones is making his first trip back to alabama since taking office in january... thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton.. today... he's talking with several different agencies on redstone arsenal... waay 31's kody fisher just got done talking to the senator about what he learned... and how it will change his agenda in washington...

 

