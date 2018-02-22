Speech to Text for Thursday Midday Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast a line of rain with embedded storms is moving through the tennessee valley.this morning, the main impact will be heavy rain and gusty wind as this line moves through.after lunchtime, rain chances dwindle and the afternoon will be mainly dry and warm. friday will be mainly dry with another afternoon featuring unseasonably warm temperatures. highs climb back into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. however, all eyes are on the weekend forecast as the threat for severe weather will be with us saturday night through sunday morning.at this point, we are tracking a strong line of storms entering north alabama after sunset saturday, moving west to east overnight.