Thursday Morning Weather Update

at 8:17 this morning, our time... we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? a line of rain with embedded storms is moving through the tennessee valley.this morning, the main impact will be heavy rain and gusty wind as this line moves through.after lunchtime, rain chances dwindle and the afternoon will be mainly dry and warm. friday will be mainly dry with another afternoon featuring unseasonably warm temperatures. highs climb back into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. however, all eyes are on the weekend forecast as the threat for severe weather will thank you kate, we know you'll continue to keep an eye on the forecast for us from the waay 31 weather center.