Regional Basketball Wrap Up

to 71... let's bring it back on the local scene now...and wrap up the regional basketball tournament... we hand a handful of teams lookin' to punch their ticket to the final four...and we'll start things off with top ranked lee takin' on second ranked wenonah... and lee hasn't lost a game to any team in alabama this year...not lookin' to today either... but wenonah had other plans...comin' out with some fire after jarvise minter gets three the hard way... however...it was lee who'd take a 32-25 lead into thre break...after tyrese smith drains the triple... but it went downhill from there...kobe brown was held to just eight points...goin' scoreless in the second half... on 3-of-13 shooting tonight... and the dragons outscored the generals 31 to 5 in the second half...to take down top ranked lee 59- 37... bama commit allie craig cruce and lauderdale county were first...tryin' to get through colbert county after losing here las year... but allie wasn't about to let that happen this time around...drains the deep deuce off the dribble for two of her 27 points to push their lead to 11 in the second quarter... on the other side...chelsea leach was goin' toe to toe with the bama commit...doin' all she could to keep the indians in it with 22 points on the day... but in the end...craig cruce and the tigers were just too much for 'em as they win it 60 to 49 to have another shot at bringin' home that title after last year's dramatic loss... the boys would try to punchthat ticket right after the ladies...takin' on the hanceville bulldogs... and this one was a back and forth battle all the way through...up one in the third...reece thacker cuts to the hoop to push the lead to three... but the dogs weren't goin' down easy....with under two minutes to play it's a one point game...and it's josh stanley on the isolation to put hanceville on top... from there though...free throws would be the difference as lauderdale county took a couple trips to the charity stripe to take the lead and ice this one for the four point win....and lauderdale county joins the list of locals sending two teams to the final four... jumpin' back up to 5-a...we've got another top ten matchup...the lee ladies tryin' to knockout the wenonah dragons for the region title... but it was the dragons who'd come out swingin'...aftet takin' an eight point led into the break...rayven miller adds to it in the paint...makin' it 26-14 wenonah in the third... that's about the time tatyanna davis stepped up for lee...nettin' ten points to light the fire under these ladies... and kashara preston followed that up with a three pointer to cut the lead to seven... but they couldn't complete the comeback...and wenonah continues their quest for a fifth straight state title... ad-lib