Speech to Text for City Council Approves Loan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at ten... huntsville city council members approved the borrowing of one hundred and thirty million dollars for capital improvement projects... according to the cities finance director... it puts the cities total debt at 835-million dollars. waay 31's kody fisher joins us live to give us a breakdown of how the funds will be spent. the one hundred and thirty one million dollars will be split into six different areas... the city says the projects will improve the quality of life for people here in huntsville... dorothy sandifer lives in huntsville... and says... the sticker shock of borrowing that much money doesn't sit well with her... dorothy sandifer "i'm totally against borrowing money if you don't have to if there's other ways to get the job done without borrowing money." waay 31 asked city council members how long tax payers in huntsville would have to wait for capital improvement projects if the city didn't borrow the money up front... mark russell/huntsvil le city council president "i can't answer that question. they probably wouldn't happen without borrowed money." here is what the money will pay for... a majority will go for projects associated with the new toyota mazda plant... the second big ticket item on the list... is more than twenty two million dollars for road projects... the city's finance director told waay 31 they have 20 years to pay back this money... and they've already done the calculations showing it won't impact every day city operating costs... peggy sargent/city of huntsville finance director "we know we can cover what's due." sandifer says even though she isn't a fan of putting the city in debt... she's glad a lot of money will go to fix and improve a part of the city -- that she says--desperately needs it. dorothy sandifer/lives in huntsville "i like the idea that we're trying to improve the infrastructure." the city's finance director told waay 31 -- the city typically borrows large amounts of money like this every two years for big projects... reporting live in