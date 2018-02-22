Speech to Text for Lawrence Co. District Center

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at west point. new at 4... school leaders in limestone county are now accepting new students for the "district choice program..." the program is fairly new to the county... waay 31's alyssa martin sat down to learn how the program is preparing young students for the real world. alyssa look live: " school district choice for limestone county schools started just two years ago. the principal at elkmont high school tells me its not only a good way to give students options when it comes to learning but also helps to prepare them for the workforce." " we saw a need for students that were living outside our school zones, and interest, that they wanted to attend limestone county schools." and from that you have the district choice program. students are allowed to enroll in classes within the district-- without actually living in the school zone. bill tribble is the principal of elkmont high school- he says some students in the program come to his school from tennessee. " their parents may work in huntsville- so its very convenient for them to drive through elkmont, or ardmore, or west limestone." students in the program have courses career tech programs and advanced placement classes to choose from. just five students in elkmont are in the program this year-- and one of those students is from pulaski tennessee. " they have tons of opportunities." chesley thomas is an 8th grader- she says through district choice shes allowed to take classes, like agriculture, that she wouldnt have been able to take this early in other schools. " i wasnt allowed to have that until next year at my old school, more into high school but now cause im in 8th grade we were allowed to have the opportunity to get hands on skills." principal tribble says the program not only offers freedom in classes but also helps prepare students for a workforce that will be in high demand soon. " we have an industrial park in elkmont and we feel like we're going to see a lot of spillover from those manufacturers that are going to supply toyota- mazda parts, we're continuing to get our kids ready for the workforce and not only just ready but certified so they come out of high school with a certification." and this is just the beginning for chesley. she has plans to continue the program and graduate at elkmont. " it prepares you for stuff you dont even know you want to do, like if you took law enforcement or the drafting design, you could end up working for nasa." reporting in elkmont am waay31 news.