Speech to Text for Social media rumors about school threats

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

adroid devices. new tonight - social media rumors about school threats have swept the nation over the past week... waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville tonight after she talked with the madison county sheriff's office about these rumors and how they're not helping students in school.. the madison county sheriff's office told me they want parents to use their phones to report any threats...instea d of taking them to social media. deswan kelly, parent "because it's social media people gather up rumors and they're just going to make rumors." deswan kelly told me he knows better than to believe everything he sees online.. the madison county sheriff's office has a reminder to parents about school threats... donny shaw "if you're going to post something to social media and you have concerns for the welfare of your children call 911 first." lieutenant donny shaw told me wednesday...the sheriff's office wants to see a change in what not only students but also parents post on social media.... "i have a child in the county school system and if i were tosee something even though im in law enforcement that there was a threat at my child's school. it would make me have stress. it would make me nervous and make me concerned..." shaw told he if parentsstart makinga call to authorities instead of making cries on social media--less rumors would spread. tonight--the sheriff's office is reminding parents that if you see something say something doesn't only apply to their students but also to them. live