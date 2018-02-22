Speech to Text for Billy Graham Dies at 99

for both i-phones and androids. new tonight-- waay 31 talked with two senior pastors in huntsville about billy graham's passing. both shared with us the influence one of the world's most famous christian evangelists had on their lives. waay 31's sydney martin is live in huntsville with their thoughts and reflection on graham's life. dan, demetria--- one senior pastor i talked to told me billy graham is what led him to god and changed his life..the other told me they were acquaintances and shared how he is the same person on the and off. larry inman, senior pastor all nations church, "god had his hand on billy graham for a special time special season. and we're all better off because there was a man named billy graham." larry inman the senior pastor at all nations church told me wednesday that he became a christian about 40 years ago-- and he made that decision after watching billy graham on t-v. when he learned of graham's passing he told me -- he reflected on all graham did for him and others, although he never knew graham personally. "it does make you sad. but ya know if tears didn't come and you weren't sad with someone you care about them something's wrong with you." those feeling are very similar to ones the senior pastor at whitesburg baptist felt when he heard the news. jimmy jackson, senior pastor whitesburg baptist church, "it's like you've lost an icon or something. he's such a wonderful person that it makes you sad that he's gone. jackson told me he first heard graham preach when he was a child. jackson worked along side him at conferences for years... "he's was just a gentle spirited person. everybody likes to be around people like that. and whether it was in private or in public his demeanor was always the same. both told me he's left behind a legacy.... jimmy jackson" the same god that raised him up. can raise another one up and we need one nowas bad as we've ever needed one. so god can do that. but he is rare individual. " larry inman "i don't know if there will ever be anybody that can replace billy graham." billy graham's son-- franklin graham shared this on twitter today 'my father was once asked, "where is heaven?" he said, "heaven is where jesus is and i am going to him soon!" this morning, he departed this world into eternal life in heaven, prepared by the lord jesus christ-the savior of the world-whom he proclaimed for 80 years. billy graham traveled all over the world spreading the word of the bible. his crusades brought him to more than 185 countries and territories. this map on your screen is highlighting some of the places he traveled to in the united states including preaching out of a tent in los angeles and preaching madison square garden in new york city. graham also made numerous of trips to the white house serving as a counselor to u-s presidents, dwight eisenhower, ronald regan, george w- bush and several others. graham did most of his preaching in the charlotte area but made his way to birmingham back in the 19- 60s and 70s. his last crusade