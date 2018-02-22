Speech to Text for Metal Detectors in Schools

a debate is brewing regarding the best route to take to ensure students' safety in thetennessee valley. state representative will ainsworth is proposing teachers be trained and allowed to carry a concealed fire arm in schools. others saymetal detectors could be the best solution. thanks for joining us i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's marylee adams wanted to find out what the parents - who send their children to school every day - think... dan, demetria, - here at grissom high school in huntsville, over 2 thousand students, teachers and volunteers walk through these doors every school day. many are wondering - what is the best way to stop the wrong person from getting inside. "ya know, it's just something we never thought about growing up but now i guess it's just part of our environment." it's a sad reality that parents are forced to face these days. safety in schools has become one of the top concerns in the country.here in the tennessee valley, parents are eager to find a solution. but this father of two says he doesn't think teachers carrying guns is the right way to go. sot: steven patterson "i'm not a fan of arming teachers, i think our teachers have enough to worry about without that added stress. i would be more in favor of metal detectors or extra security guards who are well trained for that purpose." governor kay ivey is also on board with metal detectors in schools. she said yesterday that we have to find "some other way" than arming our teachers. we need to be creative and metal detectors could be one option. one huntsville mother i spoke to said she would feel like her kids were safer with metal detectors but thinks the decision should ultimately be left to to individual school needs especially when it comes to teachers carrying guns. sot: fallon collins "it would really be up to each individual school, what they wanted for their staff. it shouldn't be mandatory but voluntary if they wanted to do it." i reached out to madison city schools. their communications director told me quote "superintendent robby parker is not inclined to embrace metal detectors as a solution. he feels the best deterrent is more sros in the schools and creating better communication channels so that students get to know each other and their teachers better and feel comfortable reporting concerns to adults. no matter what the solution is for each school, parents and lawmakers alike can agree on this... "we have to protect our children." right now there are no permanent metal detectors in place at schools in the tennessesee valley. if this turns into a legislative discussion, the biggest question would be how to pay for them.the average metal detector for a schools costs around5 thousand dollars. live in huntsville, marylee adams