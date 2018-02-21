Speech to Text for School metal detectors

was in 2005. new at 5... since the school massacre in florida last week, there has been an uptick in school threats here in the tennessee valley... this is leaving many parents concerned about the safety of their kids... waay 31's marylee adams spoke to parents today to see how they feel about installing metal detectors as a way to increase security in our schools... she joins us live... marylee? dan,with some school districts like guntersville taking the steps to have teachers carry guns in schools, there has been a mixed reaction across the state, even from our highest sitting political official, governor kay ivey. governor ivey, a former teacher herself, said at an event yesterday that in her personal opinion, teachers have their hands full being teachers and she thinks there is some other way to provide protection. even going further to say one option could be placing metal detectors in schools. i reached out to huntsville city schools and their communications director told me there are currently no metal detectors in place at all times in the school district. they are however sometimes used at big events like basketball games. one huntsville parent i spoke to was in agreement with the governor's comments... i think that would be honestly fine, other than the teacher having to have guns, i think it would be safer all around. that way if anyone comes through the doors, you're gonna know who's got what." the parent also went on to say that she thinks it should be on a school to school basis and if the teachers are comfortable with also having the responsibility to carry a concealed gun, they should have that option. live in huntsville, marylee adams waay