Speech to Text for 4-year-old shot and killed himself

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're learning more details tonight surrounding the shooting death of a four year old in moulton. thanks for joining us tonight at 5-- i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer-- such a sad story... moulton police tell us zachary duke died of a gun shot wound to his torso... he apparently picked up a loaded 9 millimeter pistol at his home - and accidentally shot himself wednesday morning... waay 31's breken terry pressed police about the investigation and joins us live in moulton with new details on the case... breken? police tell me the state forensic's lab has ruled duke's death accidental. police tell me as of now they don't have any plans to charge the family. i spoke with relatives of the family who tell me they are heart broken. police tell us duke was at his home on county road 181 in moulton when he got a hold of a colorful 9 millimeter ruger and accidentally shot himself wednesday morning. duke was taken to the lawrence county medical center where he died a short time later. we are working to find out if the department of human resources is involved in the case. many residents tell me this is a tragic situation. duke will be laid to rest this friday here in lawrence county. the moulton police cheif tells me once their investigation is complete they will consult with the district attorney's office and either not pursue any charges or present evidence before a grand jury-- and let them decide.loved ones have set up a donation site to help the family with duke's funeral costs. live in