Speech to Text for Meth and Moonshine

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

first at 4... only on waay 31.. neighbors react -- after hearing for the first time -- a moonshine and meth bust happened in their neighborhood. thanks for joining us i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. according to officials - three people are now out of jail after investigators served a search warrant at a home on cumberland lane in langston last friday and found meth and a moonshine still... people in langston talked to waay 31's scottie kay today... and she found... most of them -- didn't know there were criminals living next door... "langston is not exempt. it's all over the county, it's all over the state. everyone everywhere should be aware that this could be their next-door neighbor." strong words from butch vaught after he learned jackson county sheriff deputies arrested three neighbors after they found meth, drug paraphernalia, a moonshine still, and un-taxed alcohol were found inside a home on cumberland lane... "it was a total surprise to find out that there was a moonshine still here in langston. there have been other drug busts made here, and some cases of some meth labs have been made here in langston, but it was a total surprise about the moonshine." deputies arrested james little, jason woodle and ginger woodle late last week. "we read and hear about things happening in other places, of course, and it doesn't mean as much or hit us as hard as it does when it happens here at home." and while this meth bust may not impact everyone, vaught wants you to know the dangers. "it could burn their home down. your neighbors' home if they live close enough." however, vaught says incidents like this make him want to be more aware of what's going on around him... other neighbors, who didn't want to go on camera? told me they're going to keep their eyes peeled for any suspicious activity from here on out... reporting in jackson county, scottie kay, waay 31 news.