Speech to Text for Franklin County Armed Teachers

already do that! waay31's breken terry joins us live from the franklin county board of education... breken - this law has been in place for a while in franklin county... any teacher at russellville city schools or here in the franklin county school district can already be armed after a law was passed five years ago-- specifically for franklin county-- parents here tell me it gives them a piece of mind. granada- it's a little terrifying because you never know. whitney granada has two little ones-- soon to be in school in franklin county-- she never thought school shootings were something she would worry about. granada- when i grew up there wasn't any school shootings and stuff like that. in the wake of the sandy hook shooting-- alabama representative johnny mack morrow introduced a bill to arm select teachers in franklin county and russellville city schools-- after being vetoed by the governor house bill 404 became law. granada- i think it's good because if anything happened like that the teachers need to be armed to take down that person. franklin county is the only county that allows teachers to be armed in the state. this is how the law works for franklin county--each superintendent can go to the franklin county sheriff and tell them which teachers need to be trained and armed. the teachers can store guns in safe areas. the school board and sheriff must approve each teacher to be armed. vargis- i feel like one county can make a change. parent freddy vargis believes having teachers armed in franklin county is a good thing. vargis- other schools will be able to look at franklin county schools and they will be able to implement from that. vargis- the kids being in their hands ya know they should trust them enough to be armed and keep their kids safe. whether or not teachers are armed is a secret according to the superintendent of franklin county schools. he tells us they work closely with the sheriff's office but cannot comment on how many teachers are possibly armed for safety reasons. represntative morrow will hold a press conference friday to discuss how this law is working in franklin county and tells us this local law could be a model statewide. live in