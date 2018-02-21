Speech to Text for Wednesday Midday Weather Update

medical history. lets get a check of our weather meteorologist kate mckenna joins us with the latst check of our forecast we're seeing a muggy morning with scattered showers across the valley.tempera tures are mild and we'll stay warm again through the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.highs climb into the upper 70s and we'll see a wind out of the south at 10 to 20 mph. the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms is a bit higher this afternoon, but still only around 50%.tonight, we'll see the best chance for rain and thunder as a cold front approaches the area. we are not anticipating severe or strong storms overnight, but you can expect to hear a few rumbles of thunder.the cold front essentially deteriorates over the tennessee valley and we won't see much in the way of a cool down for thursday.