Speech to Text for Tech Guy: Phone Apps For Teenager Use

they're phone apps used daily by teens...and most parents and grandparents don't even know they exist tech guy jamie tucker shows you those apps...and how they might not be harmless. some of these apps really catch fire in schools like the app after school. it's popular with both high school and middle school students. teenagers can say whatever they want to whomever they want, anonymously. photos, texts and videos, much of it about dating, relationships, or 'ships', and sex. tbh is an anonymous app popular among middle school students and even younger. tbh stands for to be honest. kids sign up and join other students in their school. it asks a series of questions about your friends which you can answer without anyone knowing who you are. kik is one of the most popular apps for teens and pre-teens. private chatrooms anyone can join to share photos and videos. this one in particular has a history of bullying and meetups with strangers. a district attorney from alabama recorded a video warning about the app and shared it with parents "i'm begging you to take your kid's phone and delete the kik app, nothing good is going to come from it. --- ask.fm has been around for a while and it's popular in middle and elementary schools. it's an app where kids can ask questions for other kids to answer. both anonymously. melon is popular mainly with older teens. anyone can go live over video, similar to facebook live...but since most parents don't know about it, things turn ugly fast. when i tried it, i was cursed at and even threatened within a couple of minutes, "i'm gonna get you " and aimed a gun at the camera. and as often is the case, the popularity of these apps will sweep through a school for a few weeks or months until students find another one. with the exception of snapchat, instagram and twitter, those are as popular as ever. that's what the tech? i'm jamey tucke