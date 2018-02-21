Speech to Text for Officer Shot

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin with breaking news... a police officer in mobile was shot while on duty - and has now died. lets get right to waay 31s alyssa martin is the breaking news center- she's following the newest information this morning... we know this morning the mobile police officer was shot as he approached the home of a murder suspect. we have just gotten a photo and identity of the officer.... according to the abc affiliate in mobile- officer justin billa was shot by robert holly - police named holly as a suspect for a shooting earlier in the night...police say they believe holly shot and killed his ex wife. i want you to take a look at scene video we have gotten into our newsroom overnight...this all happened right after midnight- minutes after billa was shot officers surrounded the home- then hollie started firing more shots at the officers on scene...the police chief says the officers returned fire- hollie was found dead inside the home just a few hours ago.... officer billa he was rushed to the hospital from the scene--- hes just died within the last two hours... officer billa leaves behind a wife and one year old child... we'll continue to follow this story and bring you new information as we