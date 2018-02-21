Speech to Text for Regional Finals

it's all about ball again tonight as we wrap up the regional finals for our 6-a and 7-a schools...we saw sparkman send both teams to the final four...could hazel green do the same?... the ladies would be the first ones to give it a shot...takin' on the minor tigers... and the story here is easy to see...hazel green can ball!...and they were makin' it rain out here at wallace state today... hittin' trey's for days!...they had the same number of made three's as minor had points at the half...as the trojans took a 41-7 lead into the break... from there...you guessed it...more of the same...hazel green cruises to the region title and into the final four... in the 6a boys final we've got a pair of locals fighting for a trip to birmingham... and the black bears came out and played their game...really slowing down this high powered hazel green offense to keep things close all the way through... so with seven to play in the 4- th...we're tied at 32...and jordan beck drains the big three to put hazel green out in front... with less than a minute to play it's a one point ball game till the 4-star kira lewis drives baseline to put hazel green up three again...and they'd win by that margin...44-41 for the ticket to birmingham... in 7a sparkman's lookin' for revenge after hoover knocked them out here last year... and the bucs looked like they'd take it again through the first half...leading by as much as 13...but like they did last week...sparkman charged back tying the game at 32 in the third period... late in the fourth we'd see another tie...till sierra mccullough takes care of business in the paint to put the sens in front by two... with about 45 seconds to play...the lead is now three...but hoover's miya kimber keeps it close with the put back... but sparkman sealed the deal at the free throw line...for that sweet taste of revenge and they're you're region champs.... on the boys side...same teams...different group of senators lookin' to do the same... before we get to them...check this out...former alabama db marlon humphrey's little brother marion goin' coast-to- coast for the jam... but as cool as that is...the senators led it...goin' up by as much as 15 in the 3-rd... addin' to it too after a-j horton catches hoover sleepin'...the assist off the back for the bucket... now the bucs made it interesting late...but darron howard paced the team with 20 points today...and here he slams the door on the comeback and this one's in the books...senators take it 70-63... so the final four in 6-a and 7-a is set...but tomorrow 3-a through 5-a will look to decide that...we'll be all over that tomorrow...but that does it for us tonight...guys, back to you