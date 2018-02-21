Speech to Text for CHILD DIES IN ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING AT MOULTON HOME

tonight at 10... a moulton family is mourning the loss of their young son who was shot to death by accident. they're good people, its just an awful tragedy. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer... demetria mcclenton has the night off... moulton police believe 4-year- old zachary jace duke was shot and killed while playing with a gun. waay 31's charlisa gordon spent the day in moulton speaking with neighbors about the tragic accident. dan...stories like this are never easy to cover. and understandably so...the family did not want to speak tonight...but one neighbor told us zachary's mother is devastated by what happened. in this quiet rural community of moulton...sadnes s surrounds this home. a family has lost a son in the most unimaginable way. sot r.b. abbott / neighbor it's just an awful tragedy. neighbor r.b. abbott lives directly across the street from the family. sot r.b. abbott / neighbor it's just a little boy and a little girl and they just seem real sweet. when i've been around them they just seem like real sweet kids. that little boy was 4-year old zachary jace duke. after the tragic accident abbott spoke with the grieving mom. sot rb abbott / neighbor i talk to the mother on the porch and she was really tore up bad you know. i've been knowing her since she was a child. they're just good people and it's an awful tragedy. moulton police arrived at this home on county road 181 around 10 this morning to learn that a four-year-old boy shot himself. investigator told us the gun was colorful so the little boy may have mistaken it for a toy gun. the child was transported to the lawrence medical center where he sadly