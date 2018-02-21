Speech to Text for Mo Brooks in Scottsboro

degrees. new at ten - during a town hall meeting in scottsboro - people had the chance to tell u-s congressman mo brooks the changes they'd like to see in this country.... waay 31's kody fisher was at the meeting... he's in scottsboro with how brooks plans to act on the people of alabama's concerns... "roughly 40 people came out to city hall here in scottsboro tonight to voice their concerns to congressman mo brooks about what they're seeing in washington and one of the big topics of discussion was the gun control debate." sam lowry is one of the many people in the room tuesday night who would like to see something done about gun control and school safety in the wake of the parkland florida shooting... sam lowry/concerne d voter "there's probably been enough discussion and ideas out there that it's time to act on them." congressman brooks told waay 31 he doesn't view this issue as something the federal government should get involved in... mo brooks/rep. alabama "i believe that it is up to the cities, counties, and states, and particularly school boards and superintendents to provide the kind of security environment that is necessary to protect our kids and our schools." congressman brooks did voice an idea for improving school safety though... one that is already being talked about at the state level... sam lowry/concerne d voter "that was the idea of arming teachers. i was a teacher at lee high school for a year and i'm not sure i would be for that. i think that's something that you'd have to look at very seriously, but at least that's the type of idea that should be out there and discussing." kody fisher "congressman mo brooks's point that changes in legislation need to start here at the state and local level resonated well with many of the people here at the town hall meeting. reporting in scottsboro. kody fisher. waay 31 news."