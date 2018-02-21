Speech to Text for Escaped Inmate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

both i-phones and androids. new details on an escaped inmate from the morgan county jail... sheriff ana franklin tells waay 31 - investigators want to talk to alexis hernandez's girlfriend - chloe german - franklin says german might know where hernandez is hiding out...and there's a possibility she is traveling with him.. waay 31's brittany collins is live at the morgan county sheriff's office with more information on what type of vehicle they could be in... sherifffranklin tells me alexis hernandez and chloe jerman could be travelling together in a 2008 white ford expedition with tag number 9293av6. this a picture of the expedition that deputies believe chloe german could be driving...alexis hernandez escaped from the morgan county jail around 8 on monday morning. sheriff franklin said it wasn't until 2 pm during a headcount when deputies noticed he was missing. deputies say since hernandez worked in the laundry room he was able find a orange trustee shirt and blue jeans then cut his hair so he could pretend to be at trustee.to since trustees are allowed to work outside the jail, franklin said hernandez requested to buzz out of the security area with cleaning supplies in his hand..hethen walked off the jail property. sheriff ana franklin "he had a year and a month left on his sentence when he left. he will now be charged with escaped first and he's looking at a 20 year sentence." depending on german's involvement, franklin said she could be charged as well. sheriff franklin says moving forward, she's thinking about requiring trustees to wear arm bands instead. the morgan county jail has been here since 2006. since then only 2 inmates have escaped from the jail. reporting live in morgan county brittany collins waay