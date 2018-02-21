Speech to Text for Toyota Mazda Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details on the toyota mazda plant making its way to the tennessee valley... today - limestone county commissioners approved the creation of a tax increment financial district... waay 31's brittany collins spoke with county chairman mark yarbrough to learn what this means for the location of the plant. limestone county commission chair mark yarbrough says tif district 7 is being created to help finance the toyota mazda project. since the land is in huntsville annexed limestone county, limestone county commissioner also need to sign off on the new tif district created and already approved by the city of huntsville. millions of dollars will be used for infrastructure such as extending greenbrier parkway to browns ferry road...extending the 5 lane road on highway 20, and putting a rail way in. yarbrogh says huntsville intends to borrow the money upfront in order to lay the ground work for the plant. once it's up and running, the city will use the property tax revenue within the tif district to pay the money back. mark yarbrough limestone county chairman 00:17 there's not enough time in the day. that was a 15 month process that was condensed into a 5 month window and during that time, we've still. even when we've had the announcement, there's still so many moving parts we're trying to get together. we think there's tentatively going to be a groundbreaking sometimes in may. cont vo the tax rate will not changes for those who live in the new tif district. officials believe property values and taxes will likely increase in the area where the new plant will belocate look live back in january, limestone county commissioners approved a tax incentives plan for the toyota/mazda plant-which they say will help bring in capital investments and more businesses. reporting in limestone county brittany collins waay