Speech to Text for Sparkman and Hazel Green Bball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today's a big one here at wallace state...as we're crowning regional champions ahead of the final four of the state basketball tournament...and first up tonight...we've got the sparkman lady senators lookin' for some revenge on the hoover bucs... the team that ended sparkmans season with a buzzer beater in this round last year... and the bucs looked like they'd take it again through the first half...leading by as much as 13...but like they did last week...sparkman charged back tying the game at 32 in the third period... late in the fourth we'd see another tie...till sierra mccullough takes care of business in the paint to put the sens in front by two... with about 45 seconds to play...the lead is now three...but hoover's miya kimber keeps it close with the put back... but sparkman sealed the deal at the free throw line...for that sweet taste of revenge and they're you're region champs.... on the boys side...same teams...different group of senators lookin' to do the same... before we get to them...check this out...former alabama db marlon humphrey's little brother marion goin' coast-to- coast for the jam... but as cool as that is...the senators led it...goin' up by as much as 15 in the 3-rd... addin' to it too after a-j horton catches hoover sleepin'...the assist off the back for the bucket... now the bucs made it interesting late...but darron howard paced the team with 20 points today...and here he slams the door on the comeback and this one's in the books...senators take it 70-63... so how about that?!...a sweep for sparkman on the day...and they're sending two teams to birmingham for the final four...we've got more basketball for ya tonight at ten...but that does it for now...so