Speech to Text for Jemison HIgh Bomb Threat

less than a week after the school shooting in parkland florida that left 17 dead - schools across the country have received fake threats... today - jemsion high school was the latest... a bomb threat was called in to the school... thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. demetria mcclenton has the evening off. this afternoon - waay 31's sydney martin is live outside the school after talking to a student who was inside. dan,--jemison high school and mcnair junior high are attached--- and both are back to normal.but it was a very different scene just a fe hours ago when someone called in a threat to jemison. cameron williams, 8th grader "we were just in class and i guess he was the assistant princpal ran in and told them to get a quick head count. the teachers were talking about they had boomb threats here." 8th grader cameron williams told me he wasn't sure what was going on this morning... when the school was evacuated. and while students at jemison and mcnair junior high waited to learn if it was safe to go back insome told me kids were just wandering around. "all the kids from different classes. were going over to other teachers class. talking to their friends and stuff." and because of that..he didn't think the threat was being taken very seriously.... "i was scared..but it was kinda funny...not like funny funny." funny he told me because williams thought no one seemed concerned less than a week after a school shooting in florida killed 17. i talked with huntsville city schools about william's perception of the event-- the spokesman for the school district told me after any incident the school will do an 'after action review' to determine if anything should be handled differently. williams shared this harsh message after learning it was all a hoax. "to me they're stupid. why would you want to endanger kids like that. why would you put that in their mind that they might be killed today." right now, police aren't saying much about the hoax or if charges could be filed. live in huntsville sydney martin waay