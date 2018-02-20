Speech to Text for State Rep. Introduces Bill to Arm Teachers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

just in to the waay 31 newsroom.. state representative will ainsworth of guntersville is on his way to montgomery after holding a news conference this morning about a proposed bill.. this bill.. that would allow teachers to be armed in schools.. comes after the mass school shooting in florida... waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from guntersville... she attended the conference and learned exactly what this legislation would entail... several parents, teachers, school officials, and even some local law enforcement attended today's conference here at guntersville elementary school.. to learn more about the possibility of educators carrying more than just books and pencils in the future... state representative will ainsworth of guntersvillewith three children of his ownsays students' safety should always be top priority... and that's why he's proposing a bill that would allow teachers to be armed at school... if this bill passes, teachers who want to carry a weapon would have to be certified and go through forty hours of a-post trainingwhich ainsworth says is the same training our state's law enforcement officers go through... the teachers would also have to go through a mental evaluation before they are allowed to be armed... he says if a teacher is armed, it would be unknown to students... much like an air marshall on a plane... ainsworth tells waay 31 several educators and parents reached out to him about the bill after the school shooting in florida... and while there were many in support of the bill at the conference this morning, waay 31 also talked to some teachers and parents who were who were not for it... "having guns on campus is not a bad thing, but i feel like not every teacher should be trained for that." sot "my children's teachers have been asking for clorox wipes and hand sanitizers because, this year, in alabama, the flu has killed more children than shooters in the schools." ainsworth is now on his way to montgomery to introduce the bill.. and says he's expecting a lot of support.. especially because 19 other states already have a similar bill in place.. and ten others are looking to do the same...reporting in guntersville, scottie kay, waay 31