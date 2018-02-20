Speech to Text for Tuesday Morning Weather Update

my best." tuesday begins with a mix of clouds and sun.temperatu res are starting out very mild again today and a wind out of the south will alow temperatures to warm into the lower 80s, likely setting a new high temperature record for today's date.clouds increase through the afternoon and it will remain breezy.expect a wind out of the south- southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.there's a slight chance for an isolated shower, mainly this afternoon. tonight, it remains fairly comfortable and cloudy.the chance for isolated showers will continue and we'll keep mostly cloudy skies.as a cold front approaches from the west, isolated showers and a few storms will become more likely after sunset, mainly through our western counties.the coverage of the rain and storms increases wednesday night and remains relatively widespread thursday.