Tuesday Morning Weather Update

Tuesday morning weather update from meteorologist Kate McKenna.

Posted: Tue Feb 20 07:41:28 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Feb 20 07:41:28 PST 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary

my best." tuesday begins with a mix of clouds and sun.temperatu res are starting out very mild again today and a wind out of the south will alow temperatures to warm into the lower 80s, likely setting a new high temperature record for today's date.clouds increase through the afternoon and it will remain breezy.expect a wind out of the south- southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.there's a slight chance for an isolated shower, mainly this afternoon. tonight, it remains fairly comfortable and cloudy.the chance for isolated showers will continue and we'll keep mostly cloudy skies.as a cold front approaches from the west, isolated showers and a few storms will become more likely after sunset, mainly through our western counties.the coverage of the rain and storms increases wednesday night and remains relatively widespread thursday.

 

