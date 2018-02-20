Speech to Text for Economic Growth in Decatur

sheriff's office. happening today... a look into the future of morgan county-- and the plan for growth. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live in decatur this morning with a preview of what the commission chair is expected to highlight. will? morgan county commission chair ray long will be giving the main speech today. we expect him to highlight a number of investments and job growth that was announced in 2017. overall, long says the county has seen about 535 million dollars in capital investment, which has spurred the creation of 436 new jobs. part of that includes hexcel's 200 million dollar investment and 88 new jobs; 3- m's 39 million dollar investment and 16 new jobs; and bunge's announcement of a 72 million dollar equipment upgrade. chairman long will also talk about the county's thoughts on 2018 and what they hope to accomplish this year. the talk begins at 7:30 this morning. reporting live in decatur, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.