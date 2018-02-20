Speech to Text for Proposal on Teachers Carrying Firearms

happening today... state representative will ainsworth of guntersville we be speaking about a bill that could let your child's teacher arm themselves during school hours -- in the event that there was ever an attack at school. waay 31's sarah singleterry is live in huntsville with more on the proposal... sarah? bill, najahe representative ainsworth called school children sitting ducks in gun- free schools ... this morning he's breaking down his push for armed educators ... ainsworth said that after the parkland florida shooting ... educators in his area asked him to introduce legislation that would allow them to protect themselves ... he said that with roughly two- thirds of the regular legislative session left ... there is plenty of time to research, introduce, pass, and enact the legislation ... ainsworth compares his proposal to undercover air marshals ... who are allowed to be armed and protect passengers on commercial airplanes ... even though guns aren't allowed waay 31 will be at this morning's announcement from representative ainsworth ... so be sure to check back in with us a little later