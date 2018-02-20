Speech to Text for JSU Basketball Tourney

fix...two more north alabama teams tryin' to punch their ticket to the regional semis... tonight we start with a top ten matchup...number six hokes bluff and number two madison academy... through about two quarters of action it was all madison academy...we're not even at the half and they've nearly doubled up the eagles...and following the triple from mary kather sanders...they do and then some...leading it 26-12... in the second half...halia morris went to work...drainin' the jumper for two of her game high 16 points and a 31-13 lead in the third... she got plenty of help from her friends the rest of the way as the mustangs keep dancin'...52-26 the final... next up we've got the madison academy boys tryin' their hand at jacksonville... and they made it pretty evident how this one was goin' from the start... and it was luke tomlinson settin' that tone early...dude scored the first eight points of the game the give the stangs an early cushion...he'd score 14 on the day... but he was out done by calvin bacon...because let's be honest...bacon make everything better!... he got hot from three...scorin' a game high 17... and that lit the fire for this team...as they drained 12 triples today... never any doubt...m-a cruises 70 to 34 ... prior to all that...the madison county girls were our first local team to tip off...takin' on the jacksonville eagles... pickin' up the action in the thrid...we've got 33 all around...till brianna houk drains the deep deuce toput the tigers up by two... but on the other end...kyra williams ups the ante with a three from a couple feet behind the line...talk about range... that put the eagles on top...and they never looked back from there...they take this one 48-38...and that does it for the tigers... movin' along from there...we've got north jackson takin' on handley...winner of this one gets madison academy in the regional finals... and early on it was struggle city for no-jack...off the steal handley's caddarious pattilo splits a pair of chiefs for the easy bucket and a three point lead... but after trailing by as much as 19 points...north jackson got back into it...eventually tying the game with just under six to play thanks to torante ballard... but that only lasted three seconds...and handley stole away any chance of completing that comeback...buildi ng another lead for the 66-50 win... so as another day passes we're gettin' that much closer to the final four...tomorrow we've got 7a and 6a gettin' back into it...but that's a wrap for tonight...so i'll hand things back