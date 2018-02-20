Speech to Text for Credit for Toyota-Mazda plant

change. in muscle shoals bt waay31. new information... tonight - voters in huntsville are weighing in on governor kay ivey and huntsville mayor tommy battle taking credit for the toyota mazda plant coming to the area... previously... both republican candidates for governor said the project was a team effort and wouldn't become a campaign issue.... waay 31's kody fisher talked to voters today to find out if - who gets credit - is an issue... there wasn't a consensus with voters on this specific topic... but many voters told me the economy does play a major role in who they will vote for... kiana jones says she wants a candidate with a strong background in bringing jobs to our area... kiana jones/lives in huntsville "it's pretty important to me." on monday... mayor tommy battle again shied away from taking full credit for the toyota mazda plant... still characterizing it as a team effort... but he did tell waay 31 he's taken multiple trips to japan over the last 4 years cultivating business relationships... tommy battle/mayor of huntsville "we also knew that there was talk of a car plant some day being built. we wanted to be in the mix. we wanted to at least have a relationship, so that we could say we want to step up." battle told waay 31 his trips to japan payed off when he went there again in october... when he says the ground work for the toyota mazda plant was laid out... waay 31 asked governor ivey's team if she made similar trips to japan... but they haven't called us back.. jones told waay 31 the candidate who sat down with the representatives for the plant is the one who should be able to take credit for the economic development during the election... but she says she likes battle's approach of continuing to call it a team effort... kiana jones/lives in huntsville "you don't want to be too arrogant, because not everyone wants an arrogant leader, because most people that are arrogant they don't really have good leadership skills." while this politic topic mattered to jones... there were some voters who told waay 31 they're just happy the plant is coming here... regardless of who played a bigger role... reporting live in huntsville... kody fisher... waay