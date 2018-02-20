Speech to Text for Muscle Shoal's School Board

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details tonight.... parents addressed the muscle shoals city council... asking them to step in and fix problems-- they claim are happening within the city school system. waay 31's breken terry was at the meeting tonight -- and listened to parents' issues with the school system -- and what can be done to fix it... hollander- this city council appoints them and then steps away. amanda hollander took to the podium addressing the muscle shoals city council. she's concerned with the muscle shoals board of education-- and how they handled an investigation into former elementary school teacher blake jarmon. hollander- it was frustrating the day i went and spoke with the principal and he would give me no information. it was frustrating when no one from administration reached out to me my husband or any of the parents involved. hollander tells us her son was one of dozens interviewed by the principal at mcbride elementary school concerning jarmon's behavior-- the board voted to terminate jarmon after an internal investigation and hollander tells us parents were left in the dark. hollander-a lot of people see the need for change. this whole situation has really shed light on how these boards work and how no one is held accountable. hollander and other parents claim the board of education violated alabama's open meetings law hollander- they made decisions based soley on dr. willingham's inappropriate and vague questioning that was then relayedto dr. lindsey. they then took those facts and discussed them outside of exectuive seession. hollander asked this of the city council. hollander- we ask you gentlement to step in and hold your appointees accountable when a school board and administration that you appointed breaks the law. muscle shoals mayor david bradley tells us there isn't much they can do- because the board of education is its own entity. bradley- if they have a complaint to address if they feel like the board violated some type of ethics law would be to file that because this council is not prepared to hear anythign like that unless we have to remove someone for a particular reason. tag: we have filed an open records request with the muscle shoals city school board about the investigation into blake jarmon- we do not have those documents yet but were told the school board attorney's are working on it. parents tell us they will not give up on this until they see