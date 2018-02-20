Speech to Text for Basketball Tourney

what's up guys...another week and another road trip for us today...this time we're in jacksonville for the 4-a regional semifinals... and the ninth ranked madison county girls were our first local team to tip off...takin' on the jacksonville eagles... pickin' up the action in the thrid...we've got 33 all around...till brianna houk drains the deep deuce toput the tigers up by two... but on the other end...kyra williams ups the ante with a three from a couple feet behind the line...talk about range... that put the eagles on top...and they never looked back from there...they take this one 48-38...and that does it for the tigers... next up we've got the madison academy boys tryin' their hand at jacksonville... and hey made it pretty evident how this one was goin' from the start... and it was luke tomlinson settin' that tone early...dude scored the first eight points of the game the give the stangs an early cushion...he'd score 14 on the day... but he was out done by calvin bacon...because let's be honest...bacon make everything better!... he got hot from three...scorin' a game high 17... and that lit the fire for this team...as they drained 12 triples today... never any doubt...m-a cruises 70 to 34 clearly madison academy isn't a team you wanna see right now...if you're still alive in this tournament...we'll catch the m-a girls later tonight along with the north jackson boys as well...but that's all we've got for ya for now...guys back to you....