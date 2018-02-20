Speech to Text for Race For Governor

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

over 200 dollars... the gloves are starting to come off just a little bit in the race for governor here in alabama... republican candidates governor kay ivey and huntsville mayor tommy battle want to take credit for bringing the one point six billion dollar toyota mazda plant to the state... previously... both candidates said it was a team effort and taking credit for the project wouldn't become a campaign issue. that's changing. today, battle shot back after ivey said it was a state project late last week. on friday... governor ivey said it was a state project... with the state bringing the plant to the area... waay 31's kody fisher is live in huntsville where the race is getting heated. mayor tommy battle is still not taking full ownership for bringing this massive economic development to the area... as he still calls it a team effort... but he did give us more perspective on the timeline of the work put into making it happen... today, battle told waay 31 he took multiple trips to japan in the last four years to develop partnerships with business leaders there... including a trip in october which he says set the ground work for toyota mazda to come to huntsville... battle says the state government did play a roll in securing the plant... but it came later down the line... "once toyota decided and looked at it and said that 'we're going to come. we want huntsville to be our alabama site,' that's when the state came in with full incentives and ready to go." i've reached out multiple times today to governor kay ivey's team to find out if she ever took trips to japan to help make this deal happen... but waay 31 hasn't gotten a call back... reporting live in huntsville kody fisher...