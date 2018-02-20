Speech to Text for Bipartisan gun legislation introduced following school shoot

county sheriff's office.... a bi-partisan bill ju proposed would reward states for reporting to the national database used to do background checks when buying a gun. the white house indicated president donald trump was open to supporting such a bill in the wake of the parkland shooting. thanks for joining us i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. waay 31's charlisa gordon spent the day speaking with people about the proposed bill... she joins us now with more from some local teens and young adults. sot korbin conner / young adult they need to be more strict. in the past 5 months the country has experienced two of its deadliest mass shootings...that being las vegas and parkland, florida just last week. young adults are now using their voices and speaking out. sot korbin conner / young adult it's very bad, very sad for all the families and for the school. sot juan lora / young adult people that don't need to have the guns, keep it away from them. for that exact reason...newly introduced gun legislation is getting attention in washington. two senators...on both sides of the aisle...are sponsoring a bill that would tighten the federal background check process for purchasing guns. sot juan lora / young adult it will help out a bit. it won't do the whole thing but it will be a lot better. the bill would offer direct financial incentives to states that report infractions into the federal background check system and those states would also receive priority access to other federal assistance programs. sot korbin conner / young adult i feel like we need bigger steps than just that. currently federal agencies are required to report various felonies, indictments and other crimes into the national instant criminal background check system database, but congress has no power to compel states to do the same. besides tougher screenings, this teen would like congress to make one other big change. sot korbin conner / young adult you could be 18 to buy an assault rifle, but 21 to buy handgun and that...shakes his head. i think it should be both 21. that's my opinion. the bill is still being amended. it's unclear whether or not the legislation will go forward or be up for a vote in the near future. in huntsville charlisa gordon waay