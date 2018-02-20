Speech to Text for Fire destroyes home

both i-phones and androids. we spent the day working to learn more about a fire we first told you about this morning... right now - investigators in morgan county are still trying to figure out what sparked the flames at a mobile home in the brindlee mountain community... waay 31's brittany collins worked to learn what's next for the owner - after the fire destroyed everything they own. i'm standing at this home on shasteen lane near taylor circle in morgan county there are a few hot spots and smoke from the fire. by the time fire fighters showed up-- the flames already swept through the home. pkg michael robinson was sound asleep around 3:00 monday morning--the sirens didn't even wake him up... somebody said the house was on fire. i'm like what? of course i got woke up. i was sleeping. someone said my aunt's house was on fire and i didn't know what was going on. robinson's aunt lived in this mobile home. while she was away, robinson and his grandmother were staying at the home to keep an eye on things. but robinson said they just so happened to fall asleep at a neighbor's house overnight. we came up here a while later. around 7 or 8 this morning. to see what it looks like. to see the final remains of what was left here and everything you know? waay 31 learned the utility company came by to shut the power off last week...bit family members said they werein the process of getting it turned back on. when we first pulled up, it was pretty devastating honestly. just to know that the neighbors didn't hear or see anything. now, neighbors plan to help the family who lived here. yeah, i hope everybody can come together and maybe help her out and give her some things she needs..a lot of things are gone. and questions of how the fire started keeping running through robinson's mind... i don't know what happened. i don't know how it happened...it just happened? yeah. look live robinson and his grandmother both the red cross is helping them at this time. reporting in morgan county brittany collins waay