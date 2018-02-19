Speech to Text for Could Alabama be seeing Higher Gas Prices?

1993 when a gallon of gas cost about $1.06. state gas taxes are mandated and voted on by each individual state... we wanted to find out if you think it's time for a change - and just how much you're paying to fill up your tank compared to other states... waay 31's marylee adams went to the pumps to find out more. marylee... dan, demetria, president trump's new infrastructure plan wants to turn 200 billion in federal money into 1.5 trillion to fix road just like memorial highway... pkg script: the way he wants to do this is by leveraging local and state tax dollars...and this could mean higher gas prices. for people here in huntsville some are saying they just don't have the budget to pay more at the pump, leaving them not on board for a high gas tax. sot: tina rugart "no, no i'm not. the cost of living is already so bad. people are stuggling more than the government even knows." sot: timothy conley "i'm poor so i can't afford..like it's $2.25 here, other places are like $2.50 and that's just outrageous prices." but some think the infrastructure and the roads in particular here in the tennessee valley are too bad to ignore. causing one decatur resident who commutes every day to be for the raise in prices. sot: casey fillenwarth "if it fixes our road and bridges yes, we have some pretty bad roads we need worked on. there's some big pot holes we need fixed, you have to try and swerve to avoid and even widening 565 because traffic is insane in the evenings." when you break down theprice of your gas. the state and federal taxes is the bulk of what you're paying, not the actual gas. here in alabama the average gas price is $2.29, the total state tax is 21 cents. the total state and federal tax you see in green is a toal of 39 cents but when you compare it to our neighbor georgia theirs is over 10 cents higher.mississippi is a few cents lower at 19. across the country in california is over doulbe what we pay at 53 cents in taxes and pennsylvania is the highest at 59 cents. marylee on cam: now the last time the gax tax was raised here in the state of alabama was back in 1992. reporting in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31