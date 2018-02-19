Speech to Text for Construction Worker Fell

an update tonight on a construction accident in huntsville... waay 31 just learned from the alabama department of transportation that a contract employee was taken to the hospital this morning after falling off an overpass! thanks for joining us tonight at 5... i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton. the accident occurred at the byrd spring overpass -- that's part of the south memorial parkway construction. tonight -- waay 31's sydney martin joins us live from where the accident happened ... with what else she learned. huntsville fire and rescue told me the worker was in serious condition when the person was taken to the hospital this morning. and tonight--we're still working to learn how the worker is doing. a spokesman for the alabama department of transportation wouldn't comment any further on the accident. today i reached out to huntsville police, the huntsville ambulance companyand the contract company on the project to learn more about the accident and the employee's condition. most offices are closed since it's a government holiday so we haven't heard back. waay 31 was there when a huntsville police investigator was at the overpass taking pictures of where the accident happened. tonight i'm still waiting to learn more about the accident and who's investigating. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news.