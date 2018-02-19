Speech to Text for American Red Cross

new at 4... the american red cross is in need of blood donations... waay 31 learned the blood supply is about 20,000 units shorts nationwide that's enough blood to help around 60,000 people. today waay's sydney martin talked to the blood center in huntsville and donors to find out more about the shortage... robert wilson, blood donor "the hardest part is the needle prick hahahaha" robert wilson told me he's been giving blood for at least 30 years....and gets a call from the red cross asking him to come donate every 56 days. during the center's shortage..he was back donating to help do his part. the red cross is hosting a blood drive that will continue through the end of february because they're in need of blood. kevin reid, red cross "we'd come to blood drives and you'd have a more than usual amount of individuals that couldn't donate because of the flu and the sickness. we even had schools that completely shut down and because of that we'd have to cancel blood drives." the american red cross told waay 31 monday they're looking for any and all types of blood but o positive and negative are needed the most. and if you're worried that you've been sick and can't donate, kevin reid with the red cross told me most donation centers will give you a quick physical before your donation. kevin reid "you have to be off antibiotics 48 hours before you can donate blood so we want good healthy donors you certainly don't want to donate blood if you're not feeling well. once you're over the flu and feeling well we look forward to seeing you." wilson told me he hopes people donate because if a tragedy does strike the area...he wants the center to a enough supply . robert wilson"you need to have blood for all these people that are in the hospital and the emergencies that occur. it might be you that needs it the next time" sydney "if you'd like to donate blood the american red cross in huntsville will be open until 7 fourty five tonight. in huntsville sydney martin waay